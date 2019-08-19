United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €58.10 ($67.56) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.72 ($49.68).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €28.58 ($33.23) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85. United Internet has a 52 week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52 week high of €46.36 ($53.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €27.59 and its 200 day moving average is €31.69. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

