Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Hits $5.84 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Universa has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $39,082.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00265861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01351080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023589 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Livecoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

