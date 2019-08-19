US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.30 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned US Gold an industry rank of 11 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

NASDAQ USAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.98. 45,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,811. US Gold has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.16% of US Gold worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

