Usca Ria LLC Invests $156,000 in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,755,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,490 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,382,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,484,000 after acquiring an additional 415,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,224,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,011 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,926,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 121,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,814,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

CCJ traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.49. 90,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,807. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

