Usca Ria LLC Invests $564,000 in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTVA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.72. 26,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775,557. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

