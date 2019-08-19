Usca Ria LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,247 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,657. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $47.21.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

