USDQ (USDQ) Reaches Market Cap of $5.50 Million

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One USDQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last week, USDQ has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.50 million and $125,585.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00364299 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000053 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006731 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001166 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,266 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.