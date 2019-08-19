Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 4.16% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

