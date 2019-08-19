Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,437,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 1,359,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 1,017,573 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 434,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 416,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,450,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMO stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 400,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.93. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 136.73%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

