Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases 760 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2,719.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 160,344 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,944,000 after buying an additional 431,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $69.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.