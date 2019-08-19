Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 5,106 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,781,000 after acquiring an additional 78,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,632,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,779,000 after buying an additional 41,226 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $132,799,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,473,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,623,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,234. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

