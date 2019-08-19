Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $69,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 309.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.