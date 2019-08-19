Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $24,323,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 631.1% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 218,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,368 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,515,000. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 249.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.41. 9,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,961. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.339 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

