Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,878 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,554,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,261 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,103,000 after acquiring an additional 244,466 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,667,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,892,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

