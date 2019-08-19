Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,117,000 after acquiring an additional 281,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,882,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,310,000 after acquiring an additional 275,676 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,855,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,642,000 after acquiring an additional 228,630 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,250,000 after acquiring an additional 137,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,233,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $3.70 on Monday, reaching $268.92. 72,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,219. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $277.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.