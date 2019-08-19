Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vaxart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Get Vaxart alerts:

VXRT stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxart by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vaxart by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.