Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veracyte by 65,322.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price target on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 28,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $717,162.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $210,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 127,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,369,055.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,257 shares of company stock worth $1,756,063. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 6,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte Inc has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

