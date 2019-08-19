Veritas Investment Management LLP Acquires 26,085 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 5.7% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned about 0.42% of Xylem worth $63,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 206,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Xylem by 12.2% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 80,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

NYSE:XYL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 19,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,824. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $184,074.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $547,337.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,185.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,707 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.