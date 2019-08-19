Veritas Investment Management LLP Has $158,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Veritas Investment Management LLP decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 816,924 shares during the quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,790,753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $903,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5,752.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,858,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,575 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.38. 5,285,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,430. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

