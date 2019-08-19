Veritas Investment Management LLP Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veritas Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.1% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 15,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,955 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 17,755.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 798,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 794,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after purchasing an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

UNP traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.66. 1,016,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average is $169.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.