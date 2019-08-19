Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Sells 20,137 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,137 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 4.4% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,620. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $245.55. 112,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.25 and its 200-day moving average is $247.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

