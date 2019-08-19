Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Receives $35.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:VET traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 481,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,134. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.11. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $320.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.16 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 82.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 86.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

