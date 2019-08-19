Veros Hits Market Capitalization of $114,294.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market cap of $114,294.00 and $3,978.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00263644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.01339135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00093018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,382,693 tokens. Veros’ official website is vedh.io. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency.

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.