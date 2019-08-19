Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $220.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.60 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $108.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $621.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.01 million to $628.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $884.09 million, with estimates ranging from $878.70 million to $889.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,685. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

