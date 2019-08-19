Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRAY. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Viewray presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Viewray alerts:

Shares of VRAY opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.01. Viewray has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $193,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viewray by 13.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,061,000 after buying an additional 649,593 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Viewray by 204.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 713,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 478,819 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Viewray during the first quarter worth about $3,386,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Viewray by 35.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 370,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Viewray by 431.0% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.