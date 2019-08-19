VikkyToken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15,137.00 (VIKKY)

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $8,107.00 and $15,137.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VikkyToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.01326308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

VikkyToken Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal. The official website for VikkyToken is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal.

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

