Vilas Fund LP Makes New $471,000 Investment in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Vilas Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 0.6% of Vilas Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $106,911,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $37,929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 720,871 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 842,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 632,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,644,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 621,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

