Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.72 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VIPS. CICC Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $8.33. 17,726,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.93. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $21.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 202,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

