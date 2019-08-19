Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

VIRT opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.60. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

