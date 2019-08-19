Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quilter Investors LTD

Quilter Investors LTD reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 60.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 27,189 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.0% of Quilter Investors LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quilter Investors LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $349.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $184.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.51.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

