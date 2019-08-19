Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Sells $760,000.00 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VSLR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $895.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

VSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price objective on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 742.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 28.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

