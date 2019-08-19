Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 30,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $59.48 and a 12-month high of $77.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.71.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

