W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Major Shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 Buys 39,500 Shares

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) major shareholder North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

North Latitude Fund Lp 40 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 198,096 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,563,248.32.

On Monday, August 12th, North Latitude Fund Lp 40 purchased 24,703 shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,471.73.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.97. 372,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,931. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. W. R. Grace & Co has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $513.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 85.42% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

GRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price objective on W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co in the second quarter worth about $168,858,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,543,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

