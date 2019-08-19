WABnetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitForex, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $264,347.00 and approximately $11,821.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.01348992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000422 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 20,249,855,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,806,754,266 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

