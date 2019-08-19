Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.56

Walker Greenbank plc (LON:WGB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.56 and traded as low as $84.00. Walker Greenbank shares last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 41,177 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

In related news, insider Dame Dianne Thompson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £12,900 ($16,856.13).

About Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and associated products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

