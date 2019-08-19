Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,405,495 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.28.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $134,930,451.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,511 shares in the company, valued at $341,580,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock worth $321,872,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.12. 301,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,745. The firm has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.71. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.