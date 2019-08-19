Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) CFO Purchases $26,664.00 in Stock

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) CFO Dale W. Boyles bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $26,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HCC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.77. 641,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 62.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCC shares. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 478.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

