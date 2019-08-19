Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $541,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $1,569,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,942.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $4,766,745. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.25 target price on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

WCN stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,071. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.