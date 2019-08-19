Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 123,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 27,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,718. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.22 and a twelve month high of $119.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.