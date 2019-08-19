Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.87. 68,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,967,219. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $277.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

