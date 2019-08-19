Weaver Consulting Group Has $103,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.72. 85,059 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.