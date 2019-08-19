Weaver Consulting Group Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,119 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 299,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.11. 6,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,183. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

