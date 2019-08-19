Weaver Consulting Group Has $2.02 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $1,140,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,102 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,951 shares of company stock valued at $27,076,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $164.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

Shares of EW traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,040. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $220.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

