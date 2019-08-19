Weaver Consulting Group Sells 998 Shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 458.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a twelve month low of $448.20 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85.

