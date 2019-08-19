WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.68

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.68 and last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 59305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $277,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,510 shares of company stock worth $35,996,057. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $333,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,011,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,336,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 300,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,064,000 after buying an additional 70,018 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 292.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

