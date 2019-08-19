Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON: FLTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/7/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/7/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/29/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – Flutter Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/2/2019 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 5,750 ($75.13) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 6,488 ($84.78). 92,773 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,700.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48. Flutter Entertainment PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,542 ($72.42) and a one year high of GBX 7,440 ($97.22).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 67 ($0.88) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Flutter Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

