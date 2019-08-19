Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for HyreCar (HYRE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) recently:

8/15/2019 – HyreCar was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2019 – HyreCar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Ahead of 2Q19 results to be reported on Wednesday, August 14, we are slightly shifting revenue from our prior 2Q19 estimate, into 4Q19, but maintain our FY19 forecast for robust revenue growth (+67%) and improving EBITDA. With operating leverage from higher revenue along with more profitable insurance offerings, we anticipate 2Q19 gross margin expanding to 59.5% (vs. prior estimate of 60.6%), from 47.4% in 2Q18. We project over 80% revenue growth in 2019 and 58% average revenue growth over the next three years as the company is well-positioned to generate hyper- growth in the car-sharing marketplace. Maintain Buy rating and $10 price target.””

8/7/2019 – HyreCar is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – HyreCar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “In 2Q19, we project significant revenue growth and gross margin improvement as HyreCar’s business continues to scale, benefiting from secular tailwinds including demand for car-sharing drivers and car owners willing to rent out their cars.””

7/30/2019 – HyreCar is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock.

7/23/2019 – HyreCar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

6/21/2019 – HyreCar is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Offering a platform for connecting car owners to ride-sharing drivers fills a large, unmet need in a fast-growing market. We expect hyper-growth — 58% average annual revenue growth rate over the next three years — as driver demand for cars is running at 10x the existing supply of vehicles approved by ride-sharing companies. Signing up new auto dealerships to add cars to the platform, and new insurance coverage plans should accelerate revenue and gross margins as we believe HYRE is on path to become a much larger, profitable company. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and $10 price target based on 4x EV to our 2020E revenue and supported by our DCF analysis.””

HYRE traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,080. The company has a market cap of $37.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.69. HyreCar Inc has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

Get HyreCar Inc alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi purchased 22,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 9.7% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 142,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.