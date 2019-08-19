Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 14.1% Higher

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) shares traded up 14.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.31, 9,912,063 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 337% from the average session volume of 2,266,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $45.54 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.46.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $399.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.65 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 35.25%. Weibo’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 205.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 185,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 11.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,863,000 after acquiring an additional 328,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,466,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

