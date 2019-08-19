Wells Fargo & Co Analysts Give Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) a $110.00 Price Target

Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup cut shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.28.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.51. 900,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.98. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $109.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,832. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $492,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 274.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 7,487.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 83.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 974,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 442,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.