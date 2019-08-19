Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates $125.00 Price Target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned a $125.00 target price by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,247,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,484,125. The company has a market capitalization of $336.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

